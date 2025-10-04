Police constable critically injured in hit-and-run in Noida

A 40-year-old police constable is battling for his life after being critically injured in a hit-and-run incident in Noida’s Sector 62 on the intervening night of September 26 and 27, police said on Friday. Kumar, who hails from Muzaffarnagar, has been deployed at the Sector 63 police station for four years and is residing in Noida.

The constable, identified as Vinod Kumar, had gone to attend to an event regarding an injured man near a temple in Chajjarsi, close to the metro station yard, when he was struck by a speeding, unidentified car.

“He was standing close to his bike when a speeding, unidentified vehicle hit him and escaped, leaving him bleeding around 3 am,” said a police officer.

Locals spotted Kumar lying in a pool of blood and immediately alerted the police. A sub-inspector and another constable arrived at the scene and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he remains in critical condition with severe head injuries, added police.

The constable’s family was informed about the incident. His father, Roshan Pal, filed a complaint at Sector 63 police station after four days. “A case under Section 281 (rash driving), and 125(A) and (B) (hurt and grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 63 police station, and a team was formed to identify the vehicle,” said Avdhesh Pratap Singh, Station House Officer, Sector 63.

An officer said,”Several CCTV cameras near the spot and along the route have been examined, however, the registration number of the car is not visible.”

The car was heading towards Ghaziabad from the Sector 63 roundabout side when the incident took place, police added.