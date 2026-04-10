Ghaziabad: Police file 900-page chargesheet in rape and murder of four-year-old girl

Ghaziabad: The police have filed a 900-page chargesheet against a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping and murdering a four-year-old girl in his neighbourhood in a Ghaziabad locality on March 16, officials said on Thursday.

The police had said that the autopsy indicated head injury led to her death. Besides, she also had 10-11 other injuries on body. (Representational image)

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Officials attached to the case investigation said that the chargesheet includes references to the CCTV evidence where the suspect man was “last seen” taking along the girl in the evening.

“It is a crucial evidence. The police also have statements from eyewitnesses who saw the suspect taking along the girl with him. The forensic reports related to matching the blood of the girl with the blood marks found on the suspect’s clothes, however, are awaited. Further forensic reports related to the slides prepared during autopsy are also awaited. The recovery of the stone (a murder weapon) on the instance of the suspect is also a part of the chargesheet,” said an officer linked to the investigation.

The March 16 incident took place when the girl was playing outside her house, and the suspect, a neighbour who worked at a private factory, allegedly lured her to an isolated field outside their locality on the pretext of buying her chocolates. He later raped and also killed her by hitting her head with a stone, said officials, adding that the suspect was arrested a day later during a police crackdown.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR was registered against the suspect at Nandgram police station on March 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was registered against the suspect at Nandgram police station on March 17. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The police had said that the autopsy indicated head injury led to her death. Besides, she also had 10-11 other injuries on body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police had said that the autopsy indicated head injury led to her death. Besides, she also had 10-11 other injuries on body. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The chargesheet has been filed against the suspect under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for rape, murder, destroying evidence, and also under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” Ziauddin Ahmad, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Nandgram circle, told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The chargesheet has been filed against the suspect under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for rape, murder, destroying evidence, and also under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” Ziauddin Ahmad, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Nandgram circle, told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The chargesheet was prepared and filed at a court in Ghaziabad on April 3. We are waiting for the court to take cognizance,” the ACP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The chargesheet was prepared and filed at a court in Ghaziabad on April 3. We are waiting for the court to take cognizance,” the ACP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ACP said the police are expecting forensic reports in a week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ACP said the police are expecting forensic reports in a week. {{/usCountry}}

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“The suspect also faces another case for attempt to murder and other relevant sections after he opened fire at the police team while visiting the crime scene for recoveries (of evidence). A separate chargesheet will be filed in this case. The suspect is currently in jail,” the ACP added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal ...Read More Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. Read Less

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