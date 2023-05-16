Three held for thrashing police officer in Noida

Three men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police sub-inspector (SI) on Sunday, who was deployed at Sector 49 police station in Gautam Budh Nagar, police said on Monday.

A video of the scuffle was also captured and shared widely on social media. (Photo for representation)

According to police, the officer had objected to the suspect’s loader tempo being parked in the middle of the road, causing congestion in Sector 41, Noida on Sunday evening. The suspects allegedly beat the officer, choked him, tore his uniform, and tried to take his pistol. Passersby intervened to save the officer, who was heading to Uttarakhand with a colleague in connection with a missing person’s case, police said.

The officer, Pradeep Kumar, filed a complaint at the Sector 39 police station, under which jurisdiction the incident took place.

“I was in a car while my colleague was on a bike and had reached Morna bus stand to board a bus for Uttarakhand. When I reached the Sector 41 roundabout , a loader tempo was stationed right in the middle of the road due to which the traffic was getting congested. They started misbehaving with me after I asked them to move the tempo. I stepped down from my car and told them that I am just requesting you to move the tempo. I even asked them not to misbehave and interrupt me as I was heading for official work,” Kumar said in his complaint.

Kumar added that the three suspects then allegedly beat him up, and one of them called for more accomplices to join in. As a result, eight to ten people reportedly joined in and attacked the officer before fleeing the scene as a crowd gathered. “As I raised an alarm, passersby intervened and saved me. Following the gathering of a crowd, the suspects fled the spot. Upon inquiry in the nearby area, I got to know the names of four people while the identity of others is unknown,” the SI said.

Police arrested three of the suspects, Sumit Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, and Anshu Sharma, the same night from Sector 41. The search is on for the other suspects, including Rajendra, who is one of the identified absconders, police said. Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said, “Misbehavior with staff will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the suspects.”

The suspects have been booked under Sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353(assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as Criminal Law Amendment act.

“The suspects were produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody,” DCP Chander said.

