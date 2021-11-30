Pollution control teams act against construction sites in Ghaziabad, DG sets

The officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on Monday said their teams are trying to enforce ban on diesel generator (DG) sets, imposed on account of bad air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), and also conducting regular inspections of construction sites to stop any violation of a November 24 order by the Supreme Court, banning construction activities in Delhi-NCR.

The air pollution levels in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida, meanwhile, continued to remain in the “very poor” category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s 4pm bulletin on Monday, Ghaziabad had an air quality index (AQI) of 365, Greater Noida 350, and Noida 356, all readings falling in the “very poor” category. The CPCB figures showed that all monitoring stations in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida had PM2.5 — fine inhalable particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 microns or less— as the primary pollutant.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The UPPCB officials said they have sealed two places in Sahibabad where DG sets were being used despite a ban on their usage by the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM). Officials said they have also stopped the construction work at four sites in Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad.

“There is a prevalent ban on the operation of DG sets, except for emergency services, as directed by the CAQM. The four sites undertaking construction work were doing so in violation of a Supreme Court order that had directed a stoppage of all construction activities in Delhi and the neighbouring NCR towns. The activities which fall under the purview of the order were stopped,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB.

“Our teams have now focussed on DG sets and construction activities which flout the directions of the Supreme Court and the CAQM,” Sharma added.

In its directions on November 24, the apex court called for an interim ban on construction activities in the NCR except for non-polluting construction activities such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical works and carpentry.

The forecast by the Union government’s System of air quality and weather forecasting and research (Safar) said local surface winds are likely to remain relatively high on Monday and Tuesday, leading to increased dispersion of pollutants.

“...On December 1, wind speed and temperature are likely to decrease, reducing ventilation leading to slight deterioration of air quality. From December 2 onwards winds are expected to increase gradually but AQI is likely to remain in the “very poor” category. Low mixing layer height is preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants,” the Safar forecast added. The mixing height is the height at which air and suspended particles mix above the ground.A lower mixing height means the pollutants remain trapped closer to the surface.

On Monday, the share of stubble burning related pollutants in Delhi’s PM2.5 was 2%, the forecast added.