Power supply cut in Noida high-rise leaves residents in ‘total blackout’ for 4 days

At least 100 families living in a high-rise building in Uttar Pradesh's Noida have had no electricty for the past four days. Power supply to the Hilston Urbtech Society in Noida's Sector 79 was cut Tuesday and, since then, residents of the 18-floor building have been unable to use the elevators or perform even basic household chores.

"Otherwise a high-tech model city, our society has had no electricity for the past four days. Lifts not functional, we have to take the stairs several floors down and up. Children unable to study," one resident told news agency ANI.

Until 2am Thursday, residents somehow managed with the society's generator but they have yet to get any permanent solution. Frustrated, many have taken to Twitter to seek help.

"Sir... I am sure Padrona is much developed than Noida. #shame for #Noidaauthority. We have such a huge Industry Samsung in front of Sector 79 Based society Hilston by Urbtech and No light connection from #uppcl in the society. We are living in dark," one person wrote.

The power lines were reportedly snapped due to alleged electricity theft by the builder.

"No point of calling, electricity has been disconnected by you because of discrepancy from builder," another tweet - replying to the local electricity board, Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam - read.

According to an ET Realty report, a group of residents went to the district magistrate's office as well but were unable to meet the official.

A representative of the builder told residents an appeal to grant a six-month extension of the temporary connection supply was turned down by authorities, the report said.