Pre-Diwali air quality of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad better than last year, shows CPCB data

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the week leading up to Diwali this year has shown a notable improvement compared to the same period in 2023, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A hazy view of Noida skyline on Wednesday morning. The air quality index (AQI) in Noida on Wednesday was 230, in the ‘poor’ category, according to CPCB data. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

While last year’s pre-Diwali AQI levels in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad were predominantly recorded in the “severe” or “very poor” categories, this year’s data reveals levels mostly within the “poor” or “moderate” zones.

In 2023, Diwali was on November 12, the AQI on November 11 in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad stood at 156, 130, and 160 respectively—categorized as “moderate”.

Between November 4 and 10 last year, AQI levels frequently reached the “severe” or “very poor” range, showed the data.

By contrast, this year’s readings on October 30, on Diwali eve, stood at 230 in Noida, 221 in Greater Noida, and 237 in Ghaziabad -- all within the “poor” category.

Data from October 23 to 29 this year shows that the air quality mostly fluctuating between “poor” and “moderate” levels across the three NCR cities, highlighting a marked pre-Diwali improvement in air quality.

According to the AQI scale, readings between 0 and 50 are considered ”good”, 51 and 100 are “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 are ”moderate”, 201 and 300 are ”poor”, 301 and 400 are ”very poor”, and 401 and 450 are ”severe”. The AQI is considered ”severe+”, when it exceeds 450.

Experts suggest that this improvement is a result of favourable weather conditions, including stronger winds that helped disperse pollutants and relatively cooler temperatures that reduce pollutant accumulation.

“A combination of favourable meteorological conditions, including stronger winds and cooler temperatures, has contributed to the relatively lower AQI levels we are seeing ahead of Diwali this year,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather, a private weather channel.

“These conditions are helping to disperse pollutants more effectively. However, Diwali festivities could still impact air quality, so any shifts in these patterns are being monitored closely,” he said.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperature in Gautam Budh Nagar was 34.9 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday (October 30). In Ghaziabad, the maximum temperature was 32.8 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature was 21 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

According to the IMD forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in the three districts are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively, with mainly clear sky till November 5.