District administration prepares for International Trade Fair in Gautam Budh Nagar

As the much-awaited International Trade Fair approaches, scheduled to take place in Gautam Budh Nagar from September 21 to 25, the district administration is taking proactive measures to ensure a smooth and hospitable experience for visitors, officials said, adding that a meeting was held on Wednesday with the management of premium hotels in the district, where necessary guidelines were issued.

The event aims to build on the success of the recently concluded UP Global Investor Summit, 2023, officials said. (Representative Image)

The International Trade Fair, 2023, will take place at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, which is organized by the Uttar Pradesh government in collaboration with India Exposition Mart Limited, Greater Noida. The event aims to build on the success of the recently concluded UP Global Investor Summit, 2023, officials said.

During the meeting, hotel authorities were directed not to impose exorbitant charges for accommodation, particularly for those arriving from different parts of the country and abroad. Instead, the emphasis was on providing reasonable rates to ensure affordability and accessibility for all participants. As a part of the instructions, hoteliers have also been requested to furnish details of their establishments, along with the rate lists, within the next two days.

To prepare for this grand event, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma convened the meeting with representatives and authorities from premium hotels across Gautam Budh Nagar. This includes five-star and four-star hotels that will cater to visitors attending the International Trade Fair from various parts of the globe. “We have asked the management to maintain the reasonable rates and not hike besides, details about the capacity of the establishments along with the list of current rates have also been sought. They will be providing the same within two days,” Verma said.

Officials from the district administration said that the International Trade Fair is expected to attract widespread global attention. With its focus on showcasing investment opportunities and the potential of various sectors in Uttar Pradesh, the event anticipates the participation of over 50,000 business delegates and entrepreneurs, both at the national and international levels, officials aware of the development said.

In addition to the district magistrate, the meeting saw the presence of additional district magistrate (Enforcement) Nitin Madan, city magistrate Dharmendra Kumar, representatives from the India Expo Centre, and hotel management authorities, among others.