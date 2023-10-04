Private school owner booked for raping, blackmailing teacher

A 32-year-old woman, employed as a teacher at a school in Greater Noida, was allegedly repeatedly raped for nearly eight months by the school owner, police said on Tuesday.

A complaint at the Beta-2 police station was filed on Sunday, police said (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the woman was receiving threats from the suspect for the past few days, which prompted her to confide in her husband. Together, they decided to file a complaint at the Beta-2 police station on Sunday, police said.

To protect the victim’s identity, the suspect’s name is being withheld by the police.

Vinod Mishra, the station house officer at Beta-2, said, “The victim, a schoolteacher and resident of Greater Noida, said in her complaint that on February 20, 2023, around 11am, while she was on routine duty at school, the school owner summoned her to his office under the pretext of discussing some important work.”

“Once in his office, he began making lewd comments. When she objected and requested him to stop, the suspect locked the office door from the inside and allegedly sexually assaulted her while threatening her with dire consequences,” the SHO said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHO further said the victim also alleged that the suspect recorded a video of the assault on his smartphone, using which he started blackmailing her into silence and subjecting herself to continued sexual abuse.He also threatened her saying he would share the video on social media or harm her family members.

“Over the past week, when the suspect and his associates began calling her on phone numerous times, her husband noticed a change in her behaviour and enquired after her change. She confided in him and together the couple decided to report the entire ordeal to the police.” the officer said.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the suspect under section 376 (rape) and section 503 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. “Efforts are underway to arrest the suspect,” the SHO said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!