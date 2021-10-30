Property dealer killed in SUV in Greater Noida, one held

A 40-year-old property dealer was allegedly shot dead by three miscreants in his SUV in Greater Noida West on Friday night. Police said they have arrested one of the suspects in connection with the murder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased was identified as Manjeet Singh, a native of Kheda Dharampura village in Badalpur area of Greater Noida. Police said that Manjeet, who was presently living in Antriksh Golf View in Noida’s Sector 78, was killed over a property dispute.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said the Bisrakh police received information around 10pm that a man was shot dead in a Mahindra Scorpio near the Ek Murti roundabout in Greater Noida West. “A police team reached the spot and found a man dead near his SUV. A liquor bottle, two glasses and leftover food were found from the vehicle,” he said.

Manjeet received five bullet injuries and died on the spot, police said, adding they scanned his call records and found that a person named Yashpal,45, was in touch with him on Friday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When we questioned Yashpal, he admitted to have committed the murder with the help of two accomplices. Primary investigation suggests that Manjeet and Yashpal were involved in property dealing. They had some dispute over commission for facilitating the sale of a property. On Friday night, Manjeet reached the spot in his SUV while Yashpal and two others reached there in another car. Manjeet and Yashpal were drinking in the SUV while two others were standing outside. The victim and the suspect had a heated argument over the property issue, after which Yashpal and his accomplices shot him dead,” Chander said.

Police conducted a search and arrested Yashpal from Greater Noida. Yashpal owned four licensed revolvers and police have seized three of them, the officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, Manjeet was a history sheeter and six criminal cases, including a murder case, were registered against him in Noida.

On the basis of a complaint by the victim’s family, a case was registered against the suspects under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian penal Code on Friday night, police said, adding that they have launched a search to arrest the other two suspects.