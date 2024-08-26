Quran recitation at flat ends in fight with guard at Ghaziabad high-rise

Ghaziabad: A religious gathering arranged inside a house in a high-rise in Ghaziabad snowballed into a row as residents alleged that about 35-40 people allegedly entered the high-rise “without permission” and “assaulted” a guard leaving on Sunday. The controversy erupted over a Quran “recitation” arranged by a woman at her flat in Crossings Republik Township where she had invited dozens of people. (Representational image)

The controversy erupted over a Quran “recitation” arranged by a woman at her flat in Crossings Republik Township where she had invited dozens of people, according to police officials.

Local police, however, denied a communal angle to the clash and stressed that it was a case of too many people entering a gated society.

Based on a complaint by residents, police have registered an FIR against one Abdul Rehman, Kiranpal and 30 to 40 unidentified persons.

The case was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (causing hurt), 131 (use of criminal force or assault), 352 (intentional insult), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 351(3) (offence of criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt, or to cause the destruction of any property) at Crossings Republik police station.

“In the register at the society gate, there was an entry of about 17 people, while more people arrived and they went to the flat on August 25. After the event, while they were exiting, the guard along with several locals questioned them why they entered the high-rise without permission. It is alleged that the visitors allegedly beat up the guard and also misbehaved with residents,” said Poonam Mishra, ACP of Wave city circle.

The residents said that the persons attending the event had come from a madrasa, and their activities “appeared suspicious” to residents.

“When locals questioned as to why they had gathered, the outsiders started to misbehave and verbally abused women residents too. They also beat up one person. Thereafter, they were overpowered by residents and police was informed,” Vipin Sharma, a resident told reporters.

The woman at whose flat the event took place said that she had performed the event as her daughter was ill.

“I had called about 17 students from a madrasa and some more people arrived as generally happens. I got their entry done at the gate, but I did not take any permission. The residents were telling that they were involved in a scuffle, and I apologised for their behaviour,” said Tanya, the owner of the flat in question.

“These persons came out around 10.30am while chanting religious slogans and reached the gate where they beat up a guard, Rajeshwar… One of them (Abdul Rehman) was nabbed by residents and took him to police. One person, Kiranpal, brings these people every day in a red coloured car and also issue threats,” the residents alleged in the FIR, which was accessed by HT.

The police, however, denied any communal angle to the case.

“It is a case of more than required persons entering the society and there is no communal angle to it. It is also a case of fight/altercation with the guard. We have arrested one person in this regard and investigating further,” ACP Mishra added.