Railway overbridge connecting Greater Noida West and East opens for traffic

GREATER NOIDA: A 1.6km-long, eight-lane railway overbridge (ROB) built to streamline connectivity between west and east Greater Noida was opened to traffic on Tuesday, officials said. Prabhat Shankar, senior manager of the Greater Noida Authority, said, “The ROB was opened for public use on Tuesday. This will facilitate commuting and help ease traffic congestion in the area.” (HT Archive)

According to officials, the project is considered a crucial infrastructure link between the two regions.

Prabhat Shankar, senior manager of the Greater Noida Authority, said, “The ROB was opened for public use on Tuesday. This will facilitate commuting and help ease traffic congestion in the area.”

People living in nearby residential societies such as Shivalik Homes Park, Ansal Housing, Paramount Golf Foreste and Migsun Green Mansion will get relief from traffic jams, officials said.

Constructed by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) along the 130-metre-wide road, also known as the Noida-Greater Noida Link Road, the ROB connects the villages of Makoda and Tilapta, officials said. The project started in 2020 with an initial completion target of 2022, but construction was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

DFCCIL, under the Ministry of Railways, is developing the Dadri section of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) in Greater Noida. Since the 130-metre-wide road falls within the project area, the corporation undertook the ROB’s construction, officials said.

The 130-metre road connects Gaur Chowk in Greater Noida west with sectors like Zeta 1, Eta 1, Delta 1, and the Greater Noida Authority office. The route also passes through several residential and industrial areas, officials said.

There is also an underpass beneath the ROB that reports frequent waterlogging during the monsoon season, officials said.

Reena Yadav, a resident of Supertech Eco Village, said, “This road is an important connection for people travelling to the Greater Noida Authority office, Surajpur court complex and various government and police offices in Greater Noida. With the ROB now operational, people will be able to travel across this stretch more smoothly and without disruption.”