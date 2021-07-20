Rain lashes GB Nagar, dissipates heat

Incessant rain lashed the city on Monday, bringing much-needed respite from the hot and sultry weather but also heaping misery on road users who had to grapple with inundated roads and traffic congestion in several parts of the city.

Residents, however, said the situation is not as worse as it was a month ago when waterlogging had brought traffic to a standstill in many places across the city.

The last time when Noida received showers was on July 13, the day the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the arrival of monsoon in the National Capital Region (NCR). The south-west monsoon hit the region after running behind schedule for 16 days.

The downpour on Monday brought down the maximum temperature by nearly 10 degrees. The maximum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius (°C), 10 degrees below normal, and the minimum was at 25.6°C, according to the weather officials.

Monday’s is the lowest maximum temperature for the month of July so far, they said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in Noida on Sunday were 36°C and 28°C, respectively.

At the Safdarjung monitoring station, the maximum temperature was 26.5°C, eight degrees below normal and minimum temperature was 24.2°C, three degrees below normal.

“The maximum temperature will hover around 32 to 35°C and minimum around 24 to 26°C,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD.

Weather analysts said that the monsoon trough line is currently hovering over Noida and adjoining areas, sustaining the possibility of light rains till July 21.

According to IMD, the rainfall recorded at Safdarjung, considered average for NCR, till 5.30pm on Monday was 38.4mm. While Noida received 1mm of rainfall till 8.30am on Monday, the rainfall data from 8.30am to 5.30pm for the city is unavailable. An IMD official said Noida received “moderate rain” on Monday.

“There are chances of light rain tomorrow and day after in Noida,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.