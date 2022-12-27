Residents claim spotting leopard in Greater Noida high rise, officials on lookout

Forest department and police officials are on the lookout after they were informed of a leopard being spotted by the residents of a high-rise in Greater Noida west in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday morning, a Greater Noida west resident notified the Gautam Budh Nagar forest department about spotting a leopard near the high-rise ‘Ajnara Le Garden’, officials said.

After receiving the information, forest department officials and police reached the spot, they said.

Also Read: 13, including 3 forest staff injured in leopard attack in Assam’s Jorhat

According to district forest officer (DFO) PK Srivastava, they received information about a leopard seen near Le Garden high-rise society at around 10.15am on Tuesday.

“A resident of Le Garden society in Greater Noida west informed the forest department about spotting a Leopard near the high rise. Immediately forest department officials were rushed to the spot,” Srivastava said, adding, “So far, we have not found any such animal near the residential area but teams are still on the lookout and trying to verify the claims.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Station house officer (SHO) of Bisrakh police station Anil Kumar informed that a resident told the police about spotting a leopard at around 6am on Tuesday.

“A resident of Le Garden society informed us about spotting a leopard near the high-rise residential area. Teams were sent to the spot right away but the claims have not been verified yet,” said Anil Kumar, SHO.

Meanwhile, police and forest officials are at the spot verifying the claims and the housing society has been put on high alert.