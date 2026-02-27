Residents protest after march for power connections on Hindon floodplains halted

Residents of the Hindon floodplains staged a protest on Thursday after the police allegedly stopped them from taking out a foot march to the district magistrate’s office in Sector 27 for demanding regular electricity supply. The protesters said nearly 100,000 people reside in settlements along the Hindon floodplains in Noida and Greater Noida, many of whom remain without formal electricity connections. (HT Archive)

The locals had assembled near the Sector 16 power house. However, on being prevented to move ahead, the protesters raised slogans outside the chief engineer’s office and later submitted a memorandum to the city magistrate.

The protesters said nearly 100,000 people reside in settlements along the Hindon floodplains in Noida and Greater Noida, many of whom remain without formal electricity connections.

Vijay Kumar, a resident said that he purchased a 60-square-metre plot years ago for around ₹7 lakh but he didn’t know that the land fell under a floodplain zone. “The registry was completed without any objection. Now authorities say the area is unauthorised and power connections cannot be given,” he said, adding that local families use candles for lighting and struggle even to charge mobile phones.

Sunita Devi, a daily-wage worker living on the floodplains for over a decade, said, “We rely on illegal wiring or generators at night, which is risky and costs more. We are asking for a basic facility that others in the city have.”

The protest was supported by members of the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad.

Sukhveer Khalifa, president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, said residents have been staging a sit-in outside the engineer’s office since February 9. “As there was no response, we decided to intensify the protest. A memorandum has been submitted to the city magistrate, and the agitation will continue.”

Noida city magistrate Arvind Kumar Mishra, meanwhile, told HT, “The power department has prepared a report on the matter and forwarded it to the government. Further action will depend on the government’s decision.”

Notably, the National Green Tribunal, in multiple orders, has directed authorities to clear encroachments from the Hindon floodplains, maintaining that no unauthorised construction can be allowed in the eco-sensitive zone.

Power discom officials said the matter involves a policy decision.

“This is a policy issue, and unless a clear directive is received from the government, nothing can be done at the local level. Residents have been told about it earlier as well,” Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL Noida zone) chief engineer, Sanjay Kumar Jain told HT.