Residents push for developing green belt in Sector 77

Residents are demanding that the Noida authority develop a 60-acre plot that is currently a dust bowl located in Sector 77 into a green zone.

Sector 77 and adjoining areas are home to a number of high-rises.

“We have been pursuing the matter with the authority for quite some time. It will help not just Sector 77 but neighbouring areas as well by reducing dust pollution,” said Amit Gupta, a resident of Prateek Westeria, Sector 77.

Deepak Mittal, a resident of Antriksh Forest in the same sector, said that his high-rise is adjacent to this proposed green belt which he had been seeing barren for over a decade. “Since the area is large with loose soil, whenever wind blows it brings dust directly into our houses,” Mittal said.

“The city has seen so many plantation drives. I don’t understand why this (the plot) had been left out. It’s high time that the revival of this green belt is taken seriously,” said Sachin Goyal, a resident of JM Orchid, Sector 76.

According to Noida authority officials, the work will begin soon.

“We have sent the proposal and the work will begin soon. We will be exploring the option if it should be developed on Miyawaki afforestation method or not. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, many residents have approached us to plant more medicinal and oxygen generating trees like peepal, neem, banyan, and sahajan,” said IP Singh, officer on special duty, public health, Noida authority.

The Miyawaki method revives the green cover on degraded land using little water by retaining moisture with help of stubble and straw, the officials said.