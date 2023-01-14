Residents relieved as work to cover Arun Vihar drain commences

For over 10,000 residents of Arun Vihar in Noida, their four decade-old demand to cover the 1.4km long stormwater drain running across their township finally got fulfilled on Thursday with the Noida authority finally starting work on the project.

According to residents, a majority of whom are ex-servicemen, the stench and gaseous emissions from the large drain were causing them much physical discomfort, besides corroding electric and electronic equipment. Those living in the vicinity of the drain said the nallah was chief reason for the depreciating value of their homes.

Arun Vihar township consists of 5,000 flats spread over Sector 28, 29 and 37. The area has 27 wards of 200 to 350 flats each.

“The stormwater drain cuts across all three sectors of Arun Vihar and those residents living in close vicinity of the drain has suffered the most. Since 1985, every residents’ welfare body had complained to the Noida authority to cover the drain and fix the issue,” said Kavita Jamil, vice-chairperson of Arun Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association (AVRWA).

Vikrant Tongad, a Noida-based environmentalist said, “Methane gas from the sewage is hazardous to health of the residents and also results in corrosion of metals.”

Col (retd) IP Singh, president of AVRWA, said, “Despite the society being located centrally, several buyers and tenants have refused to live in Arun Vihar because of the bad stench of the large stormwater drain. This has reduced the value of our homes as well,” he said.

“The authority would always tell us that it did not have funds for covering the drain. Now, we are happy that they finally released the necessary funds and started the project,” she said.

The residents held a small puja before the commencement of work, hoping for best results. According to officials of Noida authority, the drain is likely to be covered by June 2023, before the monsoon sets in.

“First, an iron cast mesh will be laid over the drain followed by concrete cover along its length. After every 30 metres, a 40-foot high chimney will be constructed for gases to escape. After every 50 metres, a five to seven metre wide cleaning chamber will be left open, which will be used to desilt the drain using a supersucker machine,” said Vijay Rawal, senior project engineer (work circle-2), Noida authority.

The project is being constructed at a cost of ₹13.84 crore and its tender has been awarded to a private company by the Noida authority for one year, though the firm aims to complete the work by the coming June.

However, environmentalists feel that covering a drain may just be a cosmetic solution to a deeper problem. “While the officials have made chimneys for gases to escape, covering it will only further increase the intensity of the emissions, thus dissipating more gases into the air which will finally settle into the township,” he said.

