Route finalised for 4k-cr elevated road linking Noida to Greater Noida

NOIDA: The route of the proposed 50-km elevated road connecting Noida Sector 94 to Greater Noida’s Sector Chi-V was finalised following a meeting between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna authorities this week, officials said.

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According to officials, the proposed eight-lane expressway is estimated to cost around ₹4,000 crore, and aims to handle the anticipated surge in vehicular traffic in view of the Noida International Airport.

Starting from Sector-94 Noida (near Kalindi Kunj), the proposed expressway will run parallel to the Yamuna Pushta Road, cross the Hindon river, and reach Greater Noida near Sector Chai-4, officials said.

From there, between the Yamuna Expressway and the Yamuna river, it will pass through Gharbhara, Mursadpur, sectors 27, 26, 24, and 24A, and then connect to the Faridabad-Jewar Greenfield Expressway between Sector 23C and 23H of the Yamuna authority, said officials.

AK Arora, general manager of the Noida authority, said: “Once operational, this corridor will provide seamless connectivity between the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Noida International Airport.”

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that near Jagannathpur village in Greater Noida, the elevated road would extend about 2km to the left, and connect to the under-construction Majhawali Bridge that links Greater Noida with Faridabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that near Jagannathpur village in Greater Noida, the elevated road would extend about 2km to the left, and connect to the under-construction Majhawali Bridge that links Greater Noida with Faridabad. {{/usCountry}}

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This way, Noida and Greater Noida, along with Yamuna expressway, will also be connected to the Faridabad Greenfield Expressway and Majhawali Bridge via this elevated expressway, said officials.

Out of the 51-km corridor, around 27 km — from Sector 94 to Sector 150 — will fall under the Noida authority’s jurisdiction, said officials.

According to Noida authority officials, NHAI is now preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) as the alignment has been finalised.

Revenue maps of 26 villages across Noida have also been sought for land assessment, and these maps have been sent by the Noida authority, said officials.

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The starting point of the expressway is proposed in Noida Sector 94, which will be directly connected to Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, said officials. This way, Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj will also be directly connected to the Noida airport, added officials.

Second phase:

The second phase of the project is proposed from Sector 94 to Delhi’s Akshardham along the Pushta Road. Authority officials said that NHAI will prepare the DPR for the second phase later.