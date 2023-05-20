9 RRTS stations proposed for multi-modal integration on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor

The network design of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project is set to include provisions for multi-modal integration at a total of nine stations across the cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, officials said on Saturday. One section of the project, spanning 17km and referred to as the priority section, is scheduled to be inaugurated in Ghaziabad in the coming weeks. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

One section of the project, spanning 17km and referred to as the priority section, is scheduled to be inaugurated in Ghaziabad in the coming weeks.

The estimated cost of the project is around ₹30,274 crore, with an expected daily ridership of 800,000 passengers across 25 stations, 22 of which fall within the jurisdiction of the state of Uttar Pradesh. Officials have said that nine stations will offer multi-modal integration for RapidX passengers, facilitating connections with other transport systems such as the metro, ISBTs, UP roadways buses, and more.

“The stations have been designed with a focus on seamless integration with other transport systems. The three major stations among the nine are Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar in Delhi, and Ghaziabad city. This multi-modal integration enables passengers to access various modes of transportation without inconvenience,” said Puneet Vats, the chief public relations officer (PRO) of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Four stations—Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, and Ghaziabad city—will allow RRTS passengers to interchange with metro trains. Additionally, if plans materialize, the Sahibabad station in Ghaziabad may also provide this facility if authorities decide to bring the Sector 62 to Sahibabad metro line to Ghaziabad.

The aim of multi-modal integration is to make travel hassle-free and convenient for passengers, promoting the use of public transport and enabling seamless journeys in the National Capital Region (NCR).

NCRTC officials estimate that the RRTS project will significantly reduce CO2 emissions by removing approximately 150,000 private vehicles from the roads. They added that the entire 82km corridor is expected to reduce about 2.5 lakh carbon emissions per year, thus helping to mitigate the impact of air pollution.

Of the current nine RRTS stations offering multi-modal integration, three are located in Delhi, four in Ghaziabad, and two in Meerut.

“The RRTS stations are being seamlessly integrated with other modes of public transport, such as bus stands, airports, metro stations, and railway stations, wherever feasible along all three priority corridors of Phase I: Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Panipat, and Delhi-SNB-Alwar. The design allows commuters to switch between modes of transport without exiting the station. Lifts, escalators, and foot over bridges are being provided to facilitate this,” said an officer from NCRTC.

To accommodate more passengers, the RRTS stations will also be connected to last-mile connectivity options, including buses, autos, e-rickshaws, and others, ensuring easy access to their destinations.

In January, the regional transport authority approved the operation of 114 feeder buses on 17 routes in Ghaziabad, serving Sahibabad, Ghaziabad City, and Guldhar stations along the 17km priority section.

The proposed routes will cater to passengers from areas such as Loni, UP Gate, Noida, Govindpuram, and others.

