RRTS trains start final 17km trial run in Meerut

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is implementing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, has commenced final trial runs of RRTS trains between Shatabdi Nagar and Modipuram in Meerut. Officials on Friday confirmed that this is the first time trains are running as part of passenger operations and also for trials across the entire 82km Delhi-Meerut corridor. A Namo Bharat train at Hindon in Meerut in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The RRTS aims to connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut through high-speed trains. Of the full 82km route, 55km is already operational, covering two stations in Delhi, eight in Ghaziabad, and one in Meerut.

“We’ve begun trial runs on the final stretch between Shatabdi Nagar and Modipuram. A separate trial between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi is also underway. Once both sections receive approval, we aim to make the full 82km corridor operational by June,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

On April 15, HT reported that trials on the final 17km Meerut section were expected to begin in early May.

The 23km stretch in Meerut includes 13 stations, from Meerut (South) to Modipuram. Of this, a 6km segment—from Meerut (South) to Shatabdi Nagar—has already seen trial runs of both six-coach RRTS trains and three-coach local Metro trains since February. Both train types share the same infrastructure.

“Currently, RRTS trains are undergoing trials up to Modipuram, while local Metro trials are active between Meerut (South) and Meerut (Central). We may consider simultaneous trial runs of both in future to assess shared operations. For now, the focus is on opening both stretches under trial in Delhi and Meerut by June,” an official said.

The NCRTC has so far commissioned several sections in phases: Sahibabad to Duhai (17km) on 23 October 2023; Duhai to Modinagar (North) on 6 March 2024; Modinagar (North) to Meerut (South) on 18 August 2024; and Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar (13km) on 5 January this year.

RRTS trains will halt at four stations in Meerut: Meerut (South), Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram. The local Metro service, intended for short-distance city travel, will stop at all 13 stations, including Partapur, Rithani, Bhrampuri, Meerut (Central), Bhaisali, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut (North), and Modipuram Depot.

The RRTS project, estimated at ₹30,274 crore, is expected to be completed by June 2025. Once operational, it will cut the travel time between Meerut and Delhi to approximately 55 minutes.