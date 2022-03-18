Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Safety audit of all residential buildings in Noida on the cards
noida news

Safety audit of all residential buildings in Noida on the cards

The Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari had directed the town planning department to formulate detailed guidelines in this regard. These guidelines will be first approved in the upcoming board meeting and then implemented on ground
According to the authority data, there are at least 700 high-rise buildings in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByVinod Rajput

The Noida authority has decided to approve the guidelines for the safety audit of residential buildings in its upcoming board meeting. The date of the meeting is yet to be finalised, but sources said that it will take place soon. The safety audit was demanded by apartment owners after multiple roofs collapsed in a housing society in Gurugram last month.

The Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari had directed the town planning department to formulate detailed guidelines in this regard. These guidelines will be first approved in the upcoming board meeting and then implemented on ground.

“The guidelines will define the role of every stakeholder,” said Maheshwari.

The guidelines will also define who will take care of the safety audit in old buildings where the developer has handed over the job of maintenance to the apartment owners association. According to the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-RERA), the apartment owners’ association (AOA) must take care of the safety audit of buildings instead of builders.

“The rule states that if the building is less than five years old, then the homebuyers have the right to file a complaint in UP-RERA to seek remedy in cases related to the maintenance or the safety of structures. If any complaint is received by us, we will address the issue in accordance with the existing rules,” said Rajive Kumar, the chairman of UPRERA.

RELATED STORIES

The Noida authority is formulating the guidelines so that all cases related to the safety of structures and maintenance of residential buildings are addressed properly.

“Once the guidelines are approved, the realtors or the AOA will not be able to pass the buck. We have demanded a safety audit because currently builders evade responsibility in new buildings,” said Manish Kumar, vice president of the Noida Extension Flat Owners’ Welfare Association (NEFOWA).

According to the authority data, there are at least 700 high-rise buildings in Noida.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP