Sahibabad double murder: Men’s throats were slit, 1 had gunshot wound, say cops

The two men whose bodies were found jungle areas in Sahibabad on Wednesday had their throats slit while one had a gunshot wound, according to the autopsy report, police officers said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Durgesh Kasana and Gaurav Kasana, who were friends and residents of Rital near Sahibabad, had been missing since December 31 and their bodies were discovered 800 metres apart in jungle areas in Mehmoodpur and Chirori, a kilometre away from their home under the jurisdiction of Tila Morh police station.

“Their families registered a First Information Report for murder late on Wednesday night. They have named two suspects from Ristal, who had leased out their land to factories operating illegally in the area. We have formed six teams to investigate and trace the suspects behind the murders,” said Diksha Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon).

According to police, the men were missing since they went to drop a friend to Sahibabad on December 31.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The autopsy report indicates that both had slit throat injuries and Gaurav had a gunshot injury. We are investigating the allegations made by their families and are also exploring other angles, too,” Sharma added.

The bodies recovered on Wednesday were in advanced state of decomposition and were mutilated by animals.