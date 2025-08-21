Search
Sahibabad market violence: Trader held over remarks against woman

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 04:22 am IST

The woman alleged in her FIR that Yadav allegedly gave a speech to the Sahibabad vegetable market traders on August 11, and also passed insulting remarks against her and her husband

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police have arrested Bijender Yadav, a trader at Sahibabad vegetable market, for allegedly making insulting remarks against a woman, the wife of a government officer, said officials on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of the Congress’ city unit has said that trader Yadav is not holding any party responsibility as of now. (HT Photos (Video grab))
On August 14, Yadav, along with 100-150 unidentified people, was booked in an FIR registered at the Link Road police station under the BNS sections for insulting the modesty of a woman, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation, and threats that cause fear of death, grievous hurt, destruction of property by fire, or other serious offenses.

“Yadav, named in the FIR, was arrested on Tuesday under section 151 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) (to prevent the commission of cognizable offences). The FIR was lodged by the woman. However, even after a lot of persuasion, she or her husband has not come to the police to provide their statements so far. An investigation is underway,” said assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad circle) Shweta Yadav.

The woman alleged in her FIR that Yadav allegedly gave a speech to the Sahibabad vegetable market traders on August 11, and also passed insulting remarks against her and her husband.

The incidents later took an ugly turn, and a group of men allegedly opened fire at traders, leaving two men injured. Several purported videos of the speech, firing and violence also went viral on the social media.

Later, eight suspects of a group were arrested on August 11 evening for rioting, attempted murder, and violence.

Earlier, Yadav, who is also ex-Congress district president, told HT that due to traders’ harassment he had made the remarks.

A spokesperson of the Congress’ city unit said that Yadav is not holding any party responsibility as of now.

Follow Us On