Salon employee held for molesting woman

Noida: A suspect was arrested by the Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old woman at a salon in Sector 18, police said on Friday. According to police, the woman submitted a complaint at the Sector 20 police station after the incident and the suspect, who is an employee of the salon, has been arrested.

The suspect has been identified as Abhishek (25), who hails from Aligarh district. In her complaint, the victim stated that she went for a face massage at the salon.

“In her complaint, the woman stated that the suspect molested her during the face massage. As per her complaint, police investigated the CCTV footage of the salon and on the basis of evidence an FIR under Section 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered at the Sector 20 police station. The suspect was arrested from the mall,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida.

