Sanitation workers return on duties after authority assures grievance redressal on Dec 15

Sanitation workers in Greater Noida returned to work on Saturday after a meeting with Greater Noida Authority officials on Friday where they were assured that their demands will be addressed on December 15.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 800 of the 1,400 sanitation workers, who had gone on an indefinite strike a week before Diwali on November 6, said they have returned to work for the time being.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

District president of the Sanyukt Morcha Safai Karamchari, Ranbeer Janghara said: “A meeting was held with the officials on Friday where we were assured and given in writing that our demands will be looked into and all the grievances will be addressed by December 15. As we have been given this assurance, we decided to return to our duties for now. Around 800 of the 1,400 workers who had boycotted the works have now returned on the ground”.

Additional chief executive officer, GNIDA, Amandeep Duli said, “A committee has been formed. We will be addressing the issues raised by the sanitation workers. They have resumed their duties”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sanitation workers of Greater Noida Authority said that they have longstanding demands including pay parity with authority staff.

Workers alleged that they were being paid only up to ₹14,000 per month instead ₹17,000 despite a GO issued in January 2023.

The sanitation workers’ association also levelled allegations that the salaries of around 500 workers were withheld and the Diwali bonus was also not given to them.