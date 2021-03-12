Saplings planted during green drive dry up due to negligence: Residents

Noida: The residents of Noida have claimed that hundreds of trees planted in the city in February have already started to dry up.

Residents claim that freshly planted patches were neglected and not adequately watered even as the temperature was higher during the days this month.

The roadside plantation drive of around 500 saplings of amaltash and neem was held by the Noida authority in sector 77, while the authority planted about 100 plants in November 2020 with the collaboration of the residents.

“The contractor often waters the central patch of the road, but not the fresh saplings. We had asked the contractor to water the fresh saplings as a lot of them started to dry up due to negligence. Some have dried completely,” said city-based social activist and resident of sector 77, Amit Gupta.

“We held the plantation drive last year on the road adjacent to Prateek Wisteria and a few other high-rises, which are being taken care of. But the maximum saplings planted recently on the main road are in bad shape,” said Deepak Mittal, a resident sector 77.

According to the officials, however, the saplings are shedding leaves and dried up due to the warm weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recorded the maximum temperature ranging between 28.8 degree Celsius and 34.2 degree Celsius at Safdarjung observatory — which is considered an average for the region — for March 2021 so far. Only two days witnessed a maximum temperature below 30 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the average maximum temperature for March 2020 (first two weeks) ranged between 21.3 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius.

Officials of the Noida authority’s horticulture department said the private contractor, responsible for the plantation and its maintenance, will ensure that the saplings are taken care of for two years. “The plantation will be maintained and even if any dries the contractors will ensure that they are replaced for the next two years. Apart from that, most of the saplings are fine, and it’s just the weather due to which they are shedding. We will ensure that the saplings survive,” said Anand Mohan, deputy director (Horticulture).