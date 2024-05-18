Sarathi app shut for maintenance in Uttar Pradesh

The driving licence processing work across Uttar Pradesh, including in Noida, has been hit since Thursday owing to maintenance work of Sarathi software, which is used for the processing work under the Union transport ministry, officials of the regional transport office (RTO) said on Friday. Around 300 to 350 people regularly approach the Noida regional transport office for licences and other related work. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to officials, between 300 to 350 people regularly approach the Noida regional transport office for licences and other related work.

“Two main applications are Vahan, a vehicle registration software, and Sarathi, a driving licence software. We received information from Lucknow that there is some maintenance work on Sarathi from Thursday 10am till Saturday noon ,” said Siyaram Verma, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO-administration), Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The driving licence-related activities such as applying for learners’ driving licence, main driving licence, renewal, international driving licence, name and address change, etc. have stopped,” said Verma.

“I was not aware of the maintenance of the website. When I reached the RTO in Noida after travelling 35 kilometres, I was informed by an official there that the application was down,” said Rajesh Yadav, a resident of Greater Noida.

The transport department also posted notices at the office to inform visitors about the maintenance work. “The Sarathi portal will not be available till 10am of May 18, 2024 (Saturday) due to urgent database maintenance. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the notice said.

“The work is affected in all RTOs in Uttar Pradesh. Our technicians are trying to fix the application as soon as possible,” said an RTO official.