Saturdays to be reserved for second Covid dose in Uttar Pradesh

In order to increase the number of individuals fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said that all Saturdays starting August 14 will be reserved only for those needing their second shot of either Covishield, Covaxin or Sputnik V — the three vaccines that are in use in the state at the moment. The order will be applicable at both government and private vaccination centres.

The vaccine coverage was expanded to all adults on May 1 and the first dose for most people was the Covishield vaccine, which was more in supply. With a three-month waiting period for the vaccine, it was expected that the number of people lining up for their second dose would increase from August.

“It (the decision) is because many people whose are scheduled to get their second dose have not appeared at the vaccination centres in time. It may be because they face issues with regard to booking their slots. So, we have reserved Saturdays only for them. The other weekdays from Monday to Friday will be used for administration of both the first and the second dose,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s additional chief secretary (health). There are no vaccinations at government centres on Sunday. “From 9am to 11am on Saturday, the preference will be for those who booked their second dose by way of booking online. Thereafter, (it’ll be opened to) anyone needing the second dose who wish to walk-in and get the jab.”

The state government also issue a government order to this effect adding that the routine immunisation for children will be unaffected on Saturdays.

According to the figures from the Co-Win portal, Uttar Pradesh till 6pm on Tuesday had administered nearly 55 million doses of which the first dose was 46 million first dose and just over 8.6 million were second doses.

On Monday, ACS Prasad said that the government wished to expedite the coverage of the second dose and special focus is being given for the purpose.

“We have received directions about expediting of the second dose coverage and we will devote Saturday for second dose beneficiaries. The second dose for the age group 18-45 years is also due now and we are making efforts to cater to them with maximum coverage,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar.

The district’s second dose coverage was about 19% (333,610 second doses) of the total 1.7 million doses administered so far, as per the Co-Win portal till 6pm on Tuesday. Likewise, the coverage for Ghaziabad district was about 18% (299,758 second doses) out of the total 1.6 million administered.

“We are also encouraging and making calls to beneficiaries through our Integrated Covid Command and Control Centre. Further, even on regular days we have reserved 60% doses for beneficiaries who need to get their second dose,” said Dr GP Mathuria, nodal officer for Covid vaccination in Ghaziabad.

The government order also said that special vaccination centres will be opened at the social welfare department for vaccination of destitute, beggars and vagabonds. Likewise, similar centres will be opened up at the offices of basic education officer and district inspector of schools for vaccination of teachers, school staff, bus drivers and cleaners.

It is also directed that such centres should come up latest by August 11.

The UP government has already issued conditional directions for reopening of secondary schools (classes 9 to 12) for physical classes from August 16.