SC dismisses Sharanam AoA plea against additional FAR for Sector 107 project

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition by the apartment owners’ association (AoA) of Great Value Sharanam in Sector 107 challenging the grant of additional floor area ratio (FAR) to developer Great Value Realty for its upcoming Ekanam residential project on four acres adjoining the society.

According to the developer, Ekanam will comprise 280 three- and four-bedroom residences ranging from 3,525 to 5,525 square feet. Construction began in 2025 and completion is scheduled for 2030. (HT Archive)

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A bench of justices Aravind Kumar and M Pancholi declined to interfere with an Allahabad high court judgment that had rejected the AoA’s challenge to the additional FAR.

“Having heard the senior counsels appearing for the parties, we are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment and order of the high court. Hence, special leave petition stands dismissed. Pending application(s), if any, shall stand disposed of,” the bench said.

The dispute stems from a 20-acre plot leased to the developer by the Noida authority between 2010 and 2015. Its layout was approved in 2017, following which the developer completed the Sharanam housing project on 16 acres in 2018, leaving four acres for future development.

The developer subsequently proposed Ekanam, a 46-storey residential tower on the remaining four acres, and sought additional FAR for the project.

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{{^usCountry}} The Noida authority conducted a verification of homebuyers’ consent and found that 978 of 1,440 homebuyers had consented to the additional FAR, while 228 objected. The authority approved an additional FAR of 0.6 in December 2024 and sanctioned a revised building plan in June 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Noida authority conducted a verification of homebuyers’ consent and found that 978 of 1,440 homebuyers had consented to the additional FAR, while 228 objected. The authority approved an additional FAR of 0.6 in December 2024 and sanctioned a revised building plan in June 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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The Sharanam AoA challenged the decision, arguing that additional FAR within the original group housing project should be used to improve existing amenities and common facilities rather than create a separate residential enclave.

The association first approached the state government, which rejected its plea in October 2025, holding that it did not represent a majority of homebuyers and that the Noida authority had followed due process.

The AoA subsequently approached the Allahabad high court. In June, the high court dismissed its petition, observing that the case did not involve encroachment on parks, open spaces or common facilities, or any undisclosed alteration to the project.

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The association then challenged the high court ruling before the Supreme Court.

Developer’s counsel Mukul Rohatgi said the Supreme Court had found no grounds to interfere with the high court judgment and dismissed the SLP.

Payas Agarwal, Director, Great Value Realty, said, “The Supreme Court’s order has brought clarity and conclusion that allows us to put the matter behind us and focus on the future. We are committed to responsible development and delivering enduring value through projects.”

According to the developer, Ekanam will comprise 280 three- and four-bedroom residences ranging from 3,525 to 5,525 square feet. Construction began in 2025 and completion is scheduled for 2030.