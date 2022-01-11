Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / SC disposes of plea against blocking of roads due to farmers' protest
noida news

SC disposes of plea against blocking of roads due to farmers' protest

Noida woman's PIL has been disposed of, following the end of farmers protest. She had sought direction to ensure the passage between Noida and Delhi was clear for unaffected travel. 
Noida resident Monicca Agarwaal had filed the plea in the apex court and alleged that her travel to Delhi is taking two hours instead of normal 20 minutes.(ANI)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 05:01 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Taking into account that farmers' protest against three agriculture laws has ended and roads blocked due to it are opened, the Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a PIL of woman resident of Noida who sought direction to ensure that the road between Noida to Delhi is kept clear so that the passage is not affected.

A Bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul disposed of the PIL saying it has now become infructuous beacuse of the clearance of roads.

Noida resident Monicca Agarwaal had filed the plea in the apex court and alleged that her travel to Delhi is taking two hours instead of normal 20 minutes.

She had contended that despite the various directions passed by the apex court to keep the to and fro passage clear (the road), the same had still not happened.

Being a single parent who has some medical issues, Agarwaal said that it has become a nightmare to travel to Delhi. The plea said she stayed and worked in Noida, but since she had a marketing job she had to travel frequently to Delhi.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, the apex court had said that farmers have right to protest but roads can't be blocked indefinitely.

The top court also took grim view of the continued blockade of highways in Delhi-NCR due to farmers protests against the three agriculture laws and said that this can not be a perpetual problem.

The Bench had said that redressal of the issue can be through judicial forum, agitation or parliamentary debates and asked how can highways be blocked. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court agriculture law farmers protest
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Omicron booster dose
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP