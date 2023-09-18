Schools, colleges to shut for 2 days in Gautam Budh Nagar over trade fair, MotoGP

With the first edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show set to begin on September 21 and the MotoGP event set to take place in Greater Noida from September 22 to 24, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Monday directed all schools and colleges to remain closed for physical classes on Thursday and Friday.

Schools have been ordered to close at 2pm on September 21 in Gautam Budh Nagar.(HT File)

According to Dharmveer Singh, district inspector of schools (DIOS) of Gautam Budh Nagar, while schools have been ordered to close at 2pm on September 21 and stay closed on September 22, all colleges, universities, and higher educational institutes have been ordered to remain closed on September 21 and 22.

“Schools will disburse students no later than 2pm on September 21 and will be closed on September 22, and colleges will be closed on September 21 and 22,” said Singh.

On the other hand, schools and higher education institutions can offer students online classes. “Online classes are permitted, but schools with half-yearly examinations have been asked to reschedule,” said the DIOS.

According to the order, the decision was made to avoid traffic congestion and for security reasons.

“Because the trade show and MotoGP event are being held in the district, there will be a large influx of national and international visitors and exhibitors. To ensure proper security arrangements and traffic management, the decision has been made to close the schools so that students and parents are not inconvenienced,” said the order for schools.

The same reasons are stated in the order for higher educational institutions.

According to the trade fair organisers, more than 47,000 buyers have registered for the event, in addition to the 2,000 exhibitors who will be exhibiting. At the MotoGP event, however, at least 70,000 spectators are expected to attend, while 22 bike riders from 11 international teams will compete and arrive in Greater Noida with their management teams.

According to the UPITS’s official schedule, President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the trade fair on September 21 at 4pm.

“The UPITS is being held at the Expo Mart, which is in the Knowledge Park sector of Greater Noida. More than 50 colleges and universities are also located in this sector, so it was decided to close them for two days,” said Manish Verma, district magistrate.

According to Aditi Basu Roy, district president of All India Principals’ Association (GB Nagar chapter) and principal of Grads International School, Greater Noida, the decision will not interfere with students’ studies.

“Half-yearly examinations for classes 6 to 12 are currently taking place in most schools in Noida and Greater Noida. Schools are rescheduling their examinations due to the one-day closure order. Students’ studies will not be hampered because schools will continue to hold online classes,” said Roy.

However, parents’ association representatives said that the closure will impact students’ studies.

“It makes no sense to close educational institutions for such activities. Due to the upcoming festivals, there will be more vacation days next month, disrupting the students’ studies,” said Manoj Kataria, founder of the Gautambudhnagar Parents Welfare Society (GPWS).

DM Verma said, “The decision was made for the benefit of all stakeholders involved, as we do not want students and parents to be inconvenienced during the event.”

