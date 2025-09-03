Schools shut in Gautam Budh Nagar for students today over rainfall

Greater Noida: Authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad on Tuesday announced that all schools will remain closed on Wednesday for students in view of the heavy rainfall and waterlogging at several places. In Gautam Budh Nagar, district basic education officer Rahul Pawar said the closure for students will apply to all institutions - government, aided, unaided, CBSE, ICSE and other boards - up to Class 12. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The directive followed instructions from the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam in view of the ongoing rainfall and its impact on local areas.

“In compliance with the directions of the DM, all schools up to Class 12 across the district will remain closed for students on September 3 due to heavy rainfall. The step has been taken purely in view of the safety of children,” said Pawar.

While classes have been suspended for students, the teaching and non-teaching staff in council primary, upper primary and composite schools will still be required to attend and carry out routine official work, officials said.

“Parents have been advised not to send their wards to school on Wednesday. The administration has also asked school authorities to circulate the notice promptly and ensure compliance,” Pawar added.

This was the latest step in a series of precautionary measures being taken across the district, where rainfall has disrupted normal life over the past two days.

The India Meteorological Department has already issued a yellow alert for heavy showers in Noida and surrounding areas, with conditions likely to persist through the week.

In Ghaziabad district, the district administration while announcing closure of all schools up to Class 12 said: “Any further closure will be taken based on a weather assessment,” said additional district magistrate (ADM - finance) and nodal officer for disaster relief Saurabh Bhatt.

In a statement, Ghaziabad’s basic education officer O.P.Yadav said: “The school holiday is declared for all students from nursery to Class 12 due to heavy rainfall in the district in view of their safety. This order must be strictly complied with.”

According to the India Meteorological Department, the district recorded a rainfall of 27.5mm till 8.30am on Tuesday.