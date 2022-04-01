Section 144 imposed in Noida. Check details

The authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar in view of the upcoming festivals and high-school exams. Major festivals that will be celebrated this month include Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Ambedkar Jayanti. Section 144 – which prohibits a gathering of four or more people – will come into effect starting today and stay in force till April 30, news agency ANI quoted the district police commissionerate as saying.

Meanwhile, the dates of the General Legislative Council election are also slated to be announced this month. The decision to impose Section 144 in the Gautam Budh Nagar district, which is divided into 3 subdivisions – Noida Sadar, Dadri, and Jewar – also comes amid the declining trajectory of the Covid-19 infection in the state which may suffer if precautions are not adhered to.

A day ago, Uttar Pradesh had reported 55 cases of the Covid-19 disease, a slight increase in infections compared to the previous day when as many as 34 new cases were logged.

According to the data from the state health department, 60 districts reported zero fresh cases. The number of active cases in the state stood at 365. With 44 patients recovering from the viral disease, the total tally of those having recuperated reached 20,46,868.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has achieved a massive milestone after it became the first state in India to administer 30 crore covid-19 vaccine doses. “U.P. under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first state in the country to provide a protective cover of 30 crore doses of Covid vaccine. This achievement is dedicated to the committed health workers of the state and the conscious people of the state,” Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

