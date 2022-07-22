Sector 137 student tops in Noida region with perfect score in CBSE Class 12

Noida/Ghaziabad: At a perfect score of 500/500, Sector 137 resident Yuvakshi Vig was on cloud nine as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 board examination results on Friday. A student of Amity International School, she scored 100 on 100 in all five of her main subjects.

Yuvakshi celebrated the day with her school teachers, friends and family by distributing sweets and gathering congratulatory messages. “I knew I would get good marks as my exams went well but I never expected that I would get a 100% score. The feeling is surreal,” she said.

“Gautam Budh Nagar Class 12 student Yuvakshi has topped in the Noida region with a perfect score. In the district, 16,510 students appeared for Class 12 board exams of which 9,425 were boys and 7,085 were girls. The pass percentage in the district was 91.53,” said Piyush Sharma, regional officer (Noida region), CBSE.

With a new exam pattern for Class 12 and Delhi University admissions also being conducted through entrance exams, the 18-year-old hopes to get into a DU college to pursue clinical psychology. “If there wouldn’t have been an entrance examination for Delhi University this year, Yuvakshi would have directly got admission at the college of her choice. However, she will be appearing for the CUET entrance exams next,” said Anupa Vig, her mother.

Mrigank Pawagi of Vishwa Bharati Public School (VBPS) in Noida scored 499 out of 500 marks. “The Class 12 CBSE results have made students happy as the pass percentage has been very high even with the new pattern,” said Veera Pandey, principal VBPS.

In the new format, a 90-minute Term 1 examination with objective type questions was held in November 2021 while Term 2 examinations were conducted from April 26 to June 15, 2022 that included subjective type questions. For final results, in case of theory papers, 30% weightage has been given to Term 1 and 70% to Term 2. In practical exams, equal weightage has been given to both terms.

The overall pass percentage in the Noida region has been 90.24%. Noida region includes 18 nearby districts.

A student of DPS, Noida, Bhavya Nayak scored 99.4%. “I was in Class 6 when I read an interview by that year’s CBSE topper and instantly wished to be in her shoes. As I have topped in my school, my dream has come true; this is the perfect ending for my school journey,” she said.

Aditi Basu Roy, president, All India Principals’ Association, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that this time the National Education Policy 2020 gave every child an opportunity to fare well. “With the new education policy, each student was able to select their subjects out of a variety of options which has led to good results,” she said.

Manoj Kataria, founder of Gautam Budh Nagar Parents Welfare Society said, “The division of syllabus into two parts by the CBSE and holding board exams in two terms helped the students in getting good marks”.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Ghaziabad district, 18,062 students appeared for Class 12 board exams of which 10,280 were boys and 7,782 were girls. The district’s pass percentage stood at 92.02.

At Cambridge School Indirapuram (CSI), Oorja Aggarwal topped with 99.4%. “The Covid-19 pandemic threw up a big challenge for all of us, especially our students. The new pattern in the board exam this year also added uncertainty among the students but they got together to face the challenge and overcame the hardships with flying colours,” said Hardeep Kaur, principal, CSI.

Sangeeta Mukherjee Roy, principal at DPS Ghaziabad on Meerut Road said, “The toppers in our school have scored 99.4% and we are very proud of their results”.

Many students overcame several hardships as well. At Silver Line Prestige School, Class 12 student Soni Singh lost her right hand in an accident last year. She scored 79.8% in her board exams.

“I had dreams to become a doctor but in June 2021, just as I had started my Class 12, my right hand had to be amputated after an accident. It took months of therapy and focus to get back on track but gradually I gained my confidence. I used a writer to give my exams as I was still not comfortable writing with my left hand,” said Soni, a resident of Ghaziabad.

Soni added that while earlier she dreamt of becoming a doctor, she now wants to become a civil servant.

At DPS Indirapuram, another Class 12 student went through a tumultuous time due to the pandemic when he lost his father in May 2021.

“My father always dreamt of seeing me succeed in life. I hope I have made my father and family proud,” said Sambhav Agarwal who scored 74% in the board exams.

