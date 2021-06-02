Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Security guard arrested for ATM fraud in Noida

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Noida Police on Tuesday said they had arrested a 35-year-old security guard for allegedly tampering with ATMs and stealing cash.

Police identified the suspect as Rajesh Mishra, who is from Ambedkar Nagar of Uttar Pradesh. He had previously guarded an ATM kiosk, they said.

Sector 39 station house officer (SHO) Azad Singh Tomar said that a private company that refilled ATMs had filed a complaint on May 5 on the alleged tampering. “The company alleged that its two custodians – Vipendra Kumar and Suraj Singh – responsible for refilling ATMs, along with an accomplice Ayush tampered with the ATMs and stole 26 lakh,” he said.

A case was registered against them under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Tomar said the three were soon arrested in connection with the case.

“They revealed that the ATM security guard was also involved and that it was he who used to tamper with the machines. On Tuesday, we raided his residence in Salarpur village and arrested him,” he said.

The police said they recovered 2.3 lakh and three debit cards from his possession. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

