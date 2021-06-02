Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Security guard arrested for rape of minor girl
noida news

Security guard arrested for rape of minor girl

Noida: A 23-year-old security guard was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in a village under Sector 49 police station
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 12:13 AM IST
HT Image

Noida: A 23-year-old security guard was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in a village under Sector 49 police station.

The suspect was identified as Shyam Sunder, a native of Lakhisarai in Bihar. He was presently living in a rented accommodation in Noida, police said.

Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police (women safety) said that the Sector 49 police on Monday received a complaint of rape with the child.

According to police, the victim’s family alleged that the suspect raped her when she was playing in the neighbouring park on Sunday evening. “When the child’s mother, a domestic help, returned from work, the victim narrated the incident to her. Then the woman filed a police complaint,” Shukla said.

The DCP said that police will recommend a fast track court for speedy trial in this case.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and also under POCSO Act. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP