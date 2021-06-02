Security guard arrested for rape of minor girl

Noida: A 23-year-old security guard was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in a village under Sector 49 police station.

The suspect was identified as Shyam Sunder, a native of Lakhisarai in Bihar. He was presently living in a rented accommodation in Noida, police said.

Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police (women safety) said that the Sector 49 police on Monday received a complaint of rape with the child.

According to police, the victim’s family alleged that the suspect raped her when she was playing in the neighbouring park on Sunday evening. “When the child’s mother, a domestic help, returned from work, the victim narrated the incident to her. Then the woman filed a police complaint,” Shukla said.

The DCP said that police will recommend a fast track court for speedy trial in this case.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and also under POCSO Act. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody, police said.