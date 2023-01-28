Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Security guard arrested for sexually molesting class 7 student

Published on Jan 28, 2023 12:39 AM IST

The Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old security guard on charges of sexually molesting a 14-year-old class 7 girl student at an under construction hospital building in Vijay Nagar on Republic Day

Ghaziabad, India - January 27, 2023: A 27-year-old security guard was arrested for allegedly harassing a class 7 girl student in Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad, India on Friday, January 27. 2023. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old security guard on charges of sexually molesting a 14-year-old class 7 girl student at an under construction hospital building in Vijay Nagar on Republic Day.

Police said the girl is a student of a government school and was returning home after celebrations at her school when she harassed.

Police said the incident took place around noon on Thursday. The security guard called her just as she was leaving for home and asked her to help him lift a table and take in inside the under construction building.

“When the girl went to help the man, he pulled her inside one of the rooms and molested her. The girl shouted and ran outside. She informed her parents after she got home and they approached the police. We have registered an FIR of molestation against the suspect and he has been arrested,” said Anshu Jain, assistant commissioner of police (city 1).

Police identified the suspect as Nishant Chaudhary, a resident of Sarai Nazar Ali locality.

“The guard was posted at the under construction building. We have registered an FIR on the basis of complaint given by the girl’s family. The guard has denied the charges in his statement,” the ACP said.

The police said that they booked Chaudhary under Indian Penal Code sections 354a (sexual harassment), 342 (wrongful confinement) and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

