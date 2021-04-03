Seven booked for attacking businessman in Dadri

Seven persons were booked for allegedly attacking a shoe shop owner who refused to pay ₹20 lakh as extortion money in Dadri.

The complainant Atul Kumar Goel, a resident of Ghaziabad, runs a shop on GT Road. On Friday, a group of men barged into his shop and allegedly attacked him with sticks and rods. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and widely circulated on social media.

The victim said he was dealing with customers at his shoe shop when the men barged in. “They were armed with sticks and rods and started beating me without any provocation. They also beat up some customers and my staff who rushed to my help,” he said.

In the CCTV footage, the victim is seen helplessly defending himself and then fleeing the shop to save his life.

Goel said some suspects were trying to extort ₹20 lakh from him and when he could not pay the money, they attacked him. The suspects had reached the shop on three motorcycles and fled the spot after committing the crime. The suspects had earlier made a video call to the victim demanding the money, police said.

Rajveer Singh Chauhan, SHO, Dadri police station, said a case has been registered against seven persons under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have launched an investigation into the matter. The suspects will be arrested soon,” he said.