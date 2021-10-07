Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Seven on way to Agra injured as car hits truck on Yamuna Expressway
noida news

Seven on way to Agra injured as car hits truck on Yamuna Expressway

Police said that three of the victim, including a 10-year-old boy, have received serious injuries in the accident while four others sustained minor abrasions
Police said the car was mangled in the accident. (Sourced)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 10:19 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Seven people were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Jewar on Thursday morning. The victims have been admitted to a private hospital in Jewar.

Umesh Bahadur, station house officer (SHO) of Jewar police station, said the seven injured were going to Agra from Greater Noida’s Rabupara in a car. “There were six members of a family and a driver in the car. When they reached Dayanatpur village, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car collided with a truck stationary truck and all the occupants were injured,” said Bahadur adding that the car was mangled in the accident.

Some passerby informed police and a team reached the spot. The injured were identified as Sonia (33), her daughter Diya (11) and son Nikhil (10), a neighbour Preeti (30), and her son Prem (10), and daughter Saloni (11). The car driver was identified as Harvansh (27), a resident of Greater Noida.

RELATED STORIES

Police said that Sonia, Nikhil and Prem have received serious injuries in the accident while four others sustained minor abrasions.

“The truck driver had parked the vehicle on the roadside as the vehicle had broken down. The car driver could not spot the truck and rammed his vehicle. We have seized the truck; the driver managed to escape,” said the SHO.

Bahadur said police have not received any complaint in this regard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Permission mandatory for political events, burning of effigies in Ghaziabad

Noise pollution, PM10 levels much higher than average in Kaushambi township

Ghaziabad: Pollution body officials take note of crop residue burning near Dasna

Greater Noida: Man offered lift in car gets robbed of phone, 21,000 cash
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP