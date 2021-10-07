Seven on way to Agra injured as car hits truck on Yamuna Expressway

Seven people were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Jewar on Thursday morning. The victims have been admitted to a private hospital in Jewar.

Umesh Bahadur, station house officer (SHO) of Jewar police station, said the seven injured were going to Agra from Greater Noida’s Rabupara in a car. “There were six members of a family and a driver in the car. When they reached Dayanatpur village, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car collided with a truck stationary truck and all the occupants were injured,” said Bahadur adding that the car was mangled in the accident.

Some passerby informed police and a team reached the spot. The injured were identified as Sonia (33), her daughter Diya (11) and son Nikhil (10), a neighbour Preeti (30), and her son Prem (10), and daughter Saloni (11). The car driver was identified as Harvansh (27), a resident of Greater Noida.

Police said that Sonia, Nikhil and Prem have received serious injuries in the accident while four others sustained minor abrasions.

“The truck driver had parked the vehicle on the roadside as the vehicle had broken down. The car driver could not spot the truck and rammed his vehicle. We have seized the truck; the driver managed to escape,” said the SHO.

Bahadur said police have not received any complaint in this regard.