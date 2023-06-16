A seven-year-old boy was severely mauled by a pet Pit Bull when the child was playing in the open area of a high-rise in Crossings Republik in Ghaziabad late Thursday evening. Police have registered an FIR against the pet owner and the corporation officials said a penalty notice of ₹5,000 will also be served on him for not registering his pet.

Seven-year-old mauled by pitbull in Ghaziabad high-rise, owner booked

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said the boy sustained severe injuries to the left side of his face and also his back.

“We have registered an FIR at Crossings Republik police station and further legal action is being taken. The injured boy was also sent for a medical examination,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Wave City).

The boy’s family said they rushed him to a hospital where the doctors administered first-aid and advised his parents to get the wounds sutured.

“But we refused the suturing as he could be scarred for life. He was playing on the ground floor open area when the pet dog, a Pit Bull, got unleashed and reached the play area. The pet owner lives on the first floor and often leaves the dog tethered on the ground floor. The guards at the high-rise rushed to save the child but the dog did not let go and repeatedly attacked him, inflicting severe injuries. We complained to the pet owner but he and his family refused to listen to us. We then approached the police,” said Titu Singh, the boy’s father.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police on Friday registered an FIR against pet owner Vir Pal under Indian Penal Code sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt)..

The officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation said they will soon serve a notice on Pal and will also issue him a penalty notice of ₹5,000.

The pet owner could not be reached for comment.

The corporation board in October 2022 banned three dog breeds -- Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino and Pit Bull – on the grounds that the three breeds were more aggressive than others. The officials said existing owners of these three breeds were given a timeline of getting their pets registered by December 31, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Pit Bull breed is banned in the Ghaziabad municipal corporation area. The last date for registering such pets ended on December 31, 2022. If the pet owner has not registered, then he will have to pay a penalty of ₹5,000 per instance and will have to take the pet out of the corporation jurisdiction area,” said Dr Anuj Singh, corporation chief veterinary and social welfare officer.

The officials said that till date, only 52 owners of these three breeds have registered with the municipal body and total registrations of all pet dogs were 5,090 till Thursday.

However, animal activists insisted that these three breeds are not aggressive, as portrayed. “Dogs, especially the three banned breeds, are not aggressive by nature and they are very comfortable and friendly with humans. They tend to become aggressive if they are tied up for long periods. They also need to be taught to socialise when kept as a pet,” said Ruchin Mehra, an animal activist and lawyer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON