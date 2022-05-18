Sheroes Hangout Café opens in Noida
Two kiosks of Sheroes Hangout Café, a model coffeehouse run by survivors of acid attacks, were opened at the Noida stadium on Tuesday as part of a joint project by Chhanv Foundation, a non-profit organisation, and the Noida authority.
Two such cafés, under the aegis of Chhanv Foundation have been operating in Agra and Lucknow since 2014.
“The project aims to employ acid attack survivors. This initiative will help them become self-reliant,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.
Gautam Budh Nagar Member of Parliament Mahesh Sharma and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh officially inaugurated the kiosks at an event.
“We need to start more such initiatives so that we can help acid attack survivors become self-reliant and lead a better life. We are always there to extend a helping hand to support such projects and victims,” said Sharma.
“Acid attack survivors have a difficult time even being accepted in society, let alone getting work. Their trauma is made more difficult to endure by a culture that restricts their development,” said Alok Dixit, director, Chhanv Foundation.
In Lucknow and Agra, ‘Sheroes Hangout’ has two branches that accommodate and employ 30 survivors. “Our objective, however, is much broader; we want to assist as many survivors as possible. This is where Sheroes 2.0 comes into play. The kiosk centre will have an immediate impact on survivors’ lives, taking them one step closer to the life they’ve always wanted,” he said.
-
Ludhiana: 2 repeat offenders held with 30-gram heroin
The CIA -2 staff of Ludhiana police arrested two men in their 30s with 30-gram heroin on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar alias Billu, 36, of Shankar Colony near Tibba and Sunny Nahar, 31, of Balmiki Nagar in Basti Jodhewal. Their Maruti Suzuki Swift car has also been seized. “Both the accused are drug addicts and got into drug peddling to fund their habit,” said in-charge of CIA-2, Inspector Beant Juneja.
-
Health dept asks schools to speed up vaccination of children aged 12 to 15
To increase the pace of vaccination in the district, especially for those in the 12 to 15 years of age, a meeting was held on Tuesday with private hospitals, schools and the district education department where directions were issued to set up camps in schools and ensure all students are vaccinated before the end of summer break.
-
Ghaziabad health department identifies 52 dengue prone areas
The district health department on Tuesday identified 52 localities that are likely to be affected by dengue in the upcoming monsoon season. Officials said that they are laying stress on “source reduction” strategy to check the spread of the disease across Ghaziabad district. The second highest cases were reported last year during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic when 1,232 people were affected.
-
Tertiary sewage treatment plant in Ghaziabad to supply 40MLD water to industrial units
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has initiated construction work of a tertiary sewage treatment plant (TSTP) at Indirapuram. It is expected to supply 40 million litres per day of treated water to about 1,800 industrial units through pipelines, sources said. Corporation officials said the TSTP in Indirapuram will be the third such facility across the country. The two other TSTP plants are located in Chennai and Surat.
-
At Jawaharlal Nehru Port, fishing commons being reclaimed without safeguards to protect livelihoods
Mumbai The ongoing reclamation over 110 hectares of intertidal land in Uran, opposite Mora Jetty in Nhava Sheva for expansion of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, are allegedly destroying fishing commons in the absence of safeguards to protect local livelihoods. The area in question is a low-lying expanse of mudflats, frequented by traditional fishers from Mora Gaon, Gavan Koliwada, Belpada Gaon, Uran Koliwada and Hanuman Koliwada among others.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics