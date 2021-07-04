Six held for running prostitution ring in Noida

Noida: Six people, including a hotel owner, were arrested on Sunday morning for allegedly running a prostitution ring from the hotel in Noida’s Sector 62.

According to police officials, a raid was conducted at the hotel following a tip-off. “We had information that the suspects were running a prostitution ring from the hotel. Customers would come in through online advertisements,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, zone 1.

The hotel owner was identified as Manoj Kasana, a resident of Ghaziabad. Kasana, along with his Delhi-based associates Devesh and Shankar Kumar, was running the illicit operation, the officials said. Besides, a female manager of the hotel and two customers were also arrested after the raid, they said.

According to the police, earlier the hotel was operating legitimately, but it started the illicit operation two months ago due to the lockdown losses. Shankar would arrange the women to come to the hotel and use the owner’s vehicle to bring them.

“The women were brought from states such as Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. During the raid, five women were found at the spot who were being forced in the work. They were sent to a shelter home. Two customers were arrested from the spot,” said Verma.

The women were being taken care of by the female manager who took her commission from the operation, the police said, adding that the first two floors of the hotel were being used for the operation.

Police have recovered the car which was used to bring the women, 12 mobile phones, ₹37,675 cash, one laptop, and used contraceptives from the spot. The suspects were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 at Sector 58 police station, the police said.