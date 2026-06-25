Six held in Noida, Greater Noida for fraudulent online schemes

Noida: Six people were arrested in separate operations in Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly running fraud schemes involving fake job offers, training programmes and discounted travel packages, the Noida Police said on Wednesday.

In Noida, five men were arrested from a suspected cyber fraud call centre in Sector 63 while one was arrested from Greater Noida West for allegedly defrauding people, offering discounted travel packages. (Representational image)

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In Noida, five men were arrested from a suspected cyber fraud call centre operating out of Sector 63 during an operation. Apart from them, six women present at the premises were issued notices and directed to cooperate in investigation, said police.

The suspects are in their early 20s, and belong to different places including Etah, Kanpur, Firozabad, Sultanpur and Delhi, said officials, adding that the raid followed surveillance and location analysis of a suspicious mobile number linked to a cyber fraud complaint registered in Bihar.

About the group’s modus-operandi, investigators said it had procured customer data from various companies and used to contact people, promising jobs and offering training programmes. “By making false promises and concealing their true identity, they induced people to make payments and collected money illegally,” the police said in the FIR, seen by HT, and registered at Cyber Crime Police Station.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have confiscated nine mobile phones, a laptop, 17 SIM cards, four debit cards, two company stamps, cheque books, passbooks and calling data allegedly used in the crime, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have confiscated nine mobile phones, a laptop, 17 SIM cards, four debit cards, two company stamps, cheque books, passbooks and calling data allegedly used in the crime, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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A case has been registered under the BNS sections for cheating, cheating by personation, causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen an offender and criminal conspiracy, and the IT Act.

In another operation, a 35-year-old man was arrested from Greater Noida West for allegedly defrauding people by offering discounted Hajj and Umrah travel packages.

Acting on intelligence inputs and analysis of suspicious mobile numbers linked to multiple complaints lodged on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), police traced the suspect’s location to Gaur City, Tech Zone-4, Greater Noida West.

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Officials said nine complaints were registered against the suspect across several states, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The complaints involve alleged fraud amounting to nearly ₹46 lakh.

“Information was received regarding suspicious mobile numbers linked to several NCRP complaints involving fraud in the name of Hajj and Umrah packages. Complaints from different states alleged cheating, amounting to ₹4,567,399,” police said in the FIR, seen by HT.

A case has been registered the BNS sections for cheating and cheating by personation and under the IT Act. Further investigation is underway, police said.