Skill development institute begins operations in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida Authority opened two skill development institutes for the youth in Sector Alpha 1 and at a government primary school in Mubarakpur village on Tuesday.

The institute will primarily cater to children of those people who gave their land for the development of the city and will aim to make them employable by multinational corporations, said officials.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and Greater Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Narendra Bhooshan inaugurated the two institutes.

“With these two facilities we can train students in skills, particularly the youth from villages, where unemployment is more as compared to urban areas. Our objective is to help those seeking jobs in any sector. The courses will enable a student to acquire skills and then get placed in a nearby company,” said MLA Singh.

The institutes will first train 430 applicants in electronics and telecom over three months or up to a year, depending on the course. The courses include electronics assembly operator, telecom sales executive and mobile phone repairs. Anyone who has graduated class 12 is eligible for admission, said officials. Over the course of a year, the institutes aim to skill train around 1,200 persons.

The authority is also planning to open similar institutes in the GNIOT campus in Knowledge Park-II, Udyog Kendra-I, Sector Ecotech 3 , Noida ITI in Chipyana, Knowledge Park-III and Greater Noida 901.

On March 3, Greater Noida authority CEO Narendra Bhooshan said the national skill development council, under the Union ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, agreed to help set up the centres. The application process began on April 1.