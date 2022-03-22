Soon, more lanes to tackle traffic snarls at Jewar toll plaza

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday directed operator Jaypee Infratech Limited to build more lanes at the Jewar toll plaza to address the issue of congestion here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The direction came after Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh observed that the thousands of commuters using Yamuna Expressway were stuck in long snarls at the toll plaza over the weekend.

“We have directed Jaypee Infratech Limited to make 10 more lanes on each side of three toll plazas--Jewar, Mathura and Agra--in view of the traffic jam during weekends when the number of commuters increases,” said Singh.

The 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra has three toll plazas-- Jewar, Mathura and Agra. Currently, there are 26 lanes on each side of the three toll plazas.

Yeida officials said that Jaypee Infratech Limited will have to build 10 more lanes at all the plazas at the earliest because the traffic on the expressway is bound to increase with the Noida international airport coming up soon. According to officials, at least 25,000 vehicles use the expressway daily, and during weekends, the number rises to 50,000 per day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We were stuck in a long traffic jam at Jewar toll plaza for about one hour on Sunday evening. During every long weekend, traffic jams at Jewar toll plaza are a common feature. The authority must address this issue,” said Sunil Mishra, a commuter.

“There are 26 lanes on each side of three toll plazas. Now we will build 10 more lanes as soon as possible,” said a spokesperson of Jaypee Infratech Limited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON