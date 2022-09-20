Speeding ambulance crushes woman on bike, two pedestrians to death in Ghaziabad

A speeding ambulance allegedly driven by a driver in an inebriated state on Sunday night killed three persons, including a woman at the Vijay Nagar Link Road, which connects Ghaziabad city to National Highway (NH-9). Police said that they have arrested the suspect driver and booked him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The incident took place around 10.30pm and police said the deceased have been identified as Raj Kumari 54, Rishi Pal Singh 32, and Manmohan Kumar, 33. The accident took place near the Delhi Public School crossing area.

The deceased woman Raj Kumari, a resident of Patwari in Greater Noida, was on a bike along with her son and four-year-old grandson, while Rishi Pal and Manmohan were with their friend Gaurav Pal and the trio was waiting to get a vehicle to their home in nearby Biharipura.

“My brother and two of his friends were on the road when the speeding ambulance hit the bike. The bike was completely crushed under the wheels and the woman died on the spot. Her son and grandson also suffered injuries. Seeing this, my brother and his two friends advanced towards the ambulance in order to help the victims but the driver speeded the ambulance and crushed my brother and one of his friends,” said Deepak Kumar, Rishi Pal’s cousin.

Kumar added that Gaurav Pal escaped in the nick of time as he moved away when the driver drove towards the three men. However, his two friends got crushed under the wheels in the process and died.

“After hitting the bike, the ambulance driver tried to mow us down and Rishi Pal and Manmohan were critically injured. The ambulance came to a halt and the driver was nabbed and handed over to police. I tried to take two of my injured friends to hospital but they succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The driver seemed to be high on alcohol,” Gaurav Pal said in his police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Vijay Nagar police registered an FIR against Vinit Deshwal, the suspect driver, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving and for grievous hurt while endangering life and safety of others.

Police said that Deshwal is a resident of Bijnor district and was driving his private ambulance with no passengers or patients on board and he seemed to be under the influence of alcohol.

“The driver has been arrested. The ambulance was also seized by our personnel. The three deceased died on spot while two persons on the bike, including the four-year-old child, were taken to a hospital in Noida where they are undergoing treatment. The ambulance was driven rashly by the suspect driver,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).