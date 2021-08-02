Sporadic rains continue in Noida, intensity to drop

Noida: Against the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall, Noida only received a light drizzle on Monday morning, although the mercury did drop from the previous day.

According to the department, weather conditions are still in favour of rain but the intensity is likely drop over next few days.

On Monday, the city received only 2mm rain, according to records collected from Sunday 5.30pm to Monday 8.30am.

“Some of the areas of NCR did receive moderate rains, while most did not. There are chances of rains everyday however the intensity will be low over next three to four days. The rain would mostly be patchy as the low pressure monsoon trough is oscillating. The rainfall intensity may pickup from August 5. The mercury will remain below normal,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

“Tuesday is likely to be cloudy sky with possibility of light rain. The max temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius,” said an official at IMD.

On Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum and minimum temperature for Noida at 33.5°C and was 26.8°C, respectively as against 35.7°C (max) and 24.6°C (min) a day earlier.

At the Safdarjung monitoring station, considered average for the national Capital region, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 32.7°C, two degrees below the season’s average and 26.1 °C, one degree below the season’s average, respectively. The humidity oscillated between 95 to 76 percent.