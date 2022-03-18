Stringent check on drink driving; security to be beefed up in GB Nagar on Holi

Gautam Budh Nagar police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure safety and security of residents during the festival of Holi on Friday. The police commissioner has directed officials to remain vigilant round the clock in order to prevent untoward incidents.

Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order), said that police personnel will conduct flag marches and remain vigilant across the district ahead of the festival of colours.

“All our ACPs, SHOs and other officers will be on patrolling duty and officials who are deputed at our offices will hit the ground. Apart from this, we will have two companies of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) deployed across Gautam Budh Nagar. The Gautam Budh commissionerate’s PRV (police response vehicle) and PCR (police control room) will also intensify patrolling in sensitive areas,” Kumar said.

Kumar added that the police will focus on cracking down on drink driving incidents on the day of the festival.

“We urge citizens not to indulge in illegal activities and especially not to drink and drive. Police officials have been directed to remain alert on such incidents. Our teams will be equipped with breathalysers at check points created across the district. Stringent action will be taken against all who are found drinking and driving,” Kumar said.

Kumar added that police will also ensure that college students in the district enjoy the festivities peacefully.

“Though many outstation students go back home on Holi, there are still several thousand students in Noida and Greater Noida areas. PCR vans will be deployed outside major universities,” said the joint CP.

Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh issued a statement urging citizens not to pay heed to rumours and celebrate the festival peacefully.

“Residents are encouraged to immediately inform the police in case of any suspicious situation. Strict legal action will also be taken against those who spread rumours or mischief during the festival,” said Singh in an official statement.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (central Noida) added that apart from drink and drive incidents, the police will also focus on women’s safety and take steps to check hooliganism.

“Police officials have also been deployed in market places, bus and auto stands and other busy areas to keep a tab on hooliganism and ensure the safety of women. Patrolling is also being done by the Women’s Protection Unit in all important and crowded places as well as markets,” Chander added.

The Noida Metro rail operations will be limited on Friday. The NMRC will start operating trains along the aqua line from 2pm and services will be available at an interval of 15 minutes.

