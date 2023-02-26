Students dropped to exam centre by cops after their auto breaks down

Noida: Six students who were stranded in the middle of a road on Saturday after their vehicle broke down, were dropped to their school by two police personnel who saw their distress and offered help.

The incident took place around 9.15am on the NTPC cut in Badalpur area of Greater Noida, when two police personnel sitting inside a police response vehicle (PRV) saw six school students stranded on the main road.

“Our duty at that particular spot from 8am to 9am was over and we were about to move to our next location. We saw five girls and one boy, all in school uniform, left stranded on the road as their autorickshaw had broken down. Distressed, some of the students started crying,” said Jitendra Kumar, PRV commander.

The students informed the police personnel that their board exam was about to start at 10am and it was already past 9.15am and they were getting late.

“We were trying to board another auto or bus but couldn’t find one. We were still 10-12 kilometres away from our exam centre and it would have taken us at least 30 minutes to reach the exam venue. As we were getting late, one of my friends started crying,” said Nutan Singh, a Class 10 student of Shyam Public School, Greater Noida. The exam centre was located in DAV Inter College in Dadri.

“It is a 30-minute route but we tried to drop them as soon as possible and reached the exam centre at 9.55am,” said Komal Kajla, PRV sub-commander.

The students reached the centre just five minutes before the start of their exams.

“We are extremely thankful to the police officers for helping us in the nick of time and saving us from missing our exams,” Singh added.

Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner police (traffic) said, “The personnel have done a commendable job by dropping the children to the exam venue on time. Their deed is being praised by officers as well as local residents in the area”.

