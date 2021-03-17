Sunder Bhati gang members held for extortion attempt

Noida: A father-son duo associated with the Sunder Bhati gang was arrested on Wednesday for threatening and attempting to extort money from a scrap dealer, police said.

According to police, the victim, Deepak Awana, has a contract to pick up scrap from a multinational manufacturing company in Sector 81. Awana had approached the Phase 2 police on Tuesday alleging that he was contacted by several men who threatened him to either hand over the company’s contract to them or pay ₹50,000 to them as a sort of protection money. The demand was carried out in the name of the Sunder Bhati gang, police said.

The suspects were identified as Gambhir Bhati and his son Yogesh Bhati, residents of Bisrakh. Police said that they are prominent members of the Bhati gang and are known for extorting money and taking over scrap contracts forcefully.

“Following the businessman’s complaint, action was taken immediately and the duo was arrested today morning from near the Kulesra border on Dadri road and a car used by them was also recovered,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against three named and an unnamed persons at the Phase 2 police station under sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The suspects have several cases of extortion against them since 2018. Their modus operandi involved threatening businessmen and demanding protection money in the name of Sunder Bhati, said police.

The duo was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.