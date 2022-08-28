'Catching glimpse for the last time’: People take selfies with Supertech twin towers ahead of demolition | Video

A sense of anticipation prevailed in Noida, not too far from Delhi, as the countdown for the court-mandated implosion of the Supertech twin towers began Saturday night. Several residents of Noida’s 93-A and other neighbouring sectors gathered at the site to take pictures, videos and selfies with the twin towers. The illegally constructed twin towers will be razed down with the use of 3,700 kilos of explosives at 2:30 pm on Sunday.

People also took to Twitter to share pictures and selfies. A journalist also shared an unverified video of the residents gathering at the demolition site in the middle of the night. In the video, posted by Pooja Dubey, a number of cars can be seen parked opposite the towers and people come out to see the illegal building for one last time.

“Catching the glimpse of Supertech twin towers for the last time before the big demolition. These twin towers have been a daily sight in Noida for a long time. Hope it doesn’t affect anyone’s health and goes as per authorities plan,” a Twitter user wrote, sharing a picture of the towers which he took in the dead of the night.

"There is of course risk to surrounding buildings. We are enjoying it here as it's the last day of the building," a Noida resident told news agency PTI. "It is also a message for builders that wrongdoings would be traced and tracked. The message is good," another added. The police and security personnel remained deployed at the site in Sector 93A since Saturday evening, PTI reported.

The towers will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. The twin towers are set to be the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, officials told the media. "All arrangements have been made and preparations done for the safe demolition of the twin towers as per schedule at 2.30 pm tomorrow," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari told PTI Saturday evening.

(With PTI inputs)

